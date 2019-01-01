My Queue

Hubris

The Basic Mistakes That Felled 3 Once-Glamorous Startups
Startup Mistakes

The Basic Mistakes That Felled 3 Once-Glamorous Startups

There is much less to be learned from the failure of aspirational but underfunded startups than from those that seemed to have the stars aligned.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
Hubris Kills Businesses. Humility Saves Them.

Hubris Kills Businesses. Humility Saves Them.

There are loads of failure modes for companies big and small, but they usually come down to one thing: hubris.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read
A Healthy Fear of Failure Makes Entrepreneurs More Likely to Succeed

A Healthy Fear of Failure Makes Entrepreneurs More Likely to Succeed

Think of failure the way you think of cars when crossing a busy street. Believe you can be run over so you'll avoid it by watching out.
Brian Honigman | 4 min read
4 Key Lessons From a Startup's Spectacular Failure

4 Key Lessons From a Startup's Spectacular Failure

Israeli electric car company Better Place made several mistakes that by themselves wouldn't have spelled disaster. Combined though, they spelled calamity.
Daniel Wesley | 4 min read
The World Needs More of Richard Branson's 'Hubris'

The World Needs More of Richard Branson's 'Hubris'

The criticism of Sir Richard Branson's role in the SpaceShipTwo crash is a knock on entrepreneurship itself.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read