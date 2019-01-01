There are no Videos in your queue.
Hubris
Startup Mistakes
There is much less to be learned from the failure of aspirational but underfunded startups than from those that seemed to have the stars aligned.
There are loads of failure modes for companies big and small, but they usually come down to one thing: hubris.
Think of failure the way you think of cars when crossing a busy street. Believe you can be run over so you'll avoid it by watching out.
Israeli electric car company Better Place made several mistakes that by themselves wouldn't have spelled disaster. Combined though, they spelled calamity.
The criticism of Sir Richard Branson's role in the SpaceShipTwo crash is a knock on entrepreneurship itself.
