Hulu

Hulu Teams With World Record Instagram Egg on a Mental Health Ad
Social Media

Hulu Teams With World Record Instagram Egg on a Mental Health Ad

The creator has been revealed as a London advertising agency executive.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars Rocket Topples Over (60-Second Video)

Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars Rocket Topples Over (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Hulu's Updated Mobile App Sucks, and It's a Good Reminder for Us All

Hulu's Updated Mobile App Sucks, and It's a Good Reminder for Us All

The streaming service decided to prioritize flashiness above usability.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
In a Matter of Months You Could Be Marketing With Google DayDream

In a Matter of Months You Could Be Marketing With Google DayDream

Very soon and very fast, virtual reality will be available to everyone. It's the biggest change in marketing since TV ads were new.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around

Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around

If you want to make your love last more than one season, there's just one thing to do: Put a ring on it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

Hulu Will Offer Live TV in Early 2017
Hulu

Hulu Will Offer Live TV in Early 2017

Company chief Mike Hopkins has announced that you'll see live entertainment, sports and news on the streaming service.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'
Streaming TV

'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'

Cable TV is fast becoming obsolete with cord-cutting apps such as Hulu, Pluto TV and Amazon Prime taking over.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.
Streaming TV

Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.

People familiar with the plan call it 'Project NOAH,' which stands for NO Ads Hulu.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.
Streaming TV

Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.

As of today, you no longer need an invite to get your Sling on. Here's what it is, what you can stream and for how much.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Binge-Watching Is a Preferred Pastime for the Depressed and Lonely
Health

Binge-Watching Is a Preferred Pastime for the Depressed and Lonely

Depressed and lonely people are more likely to consume back-to-back episodes of entire TV series in a short time span, according to a new study.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?
TV Industry

Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?

As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
Jason Cipriani | 5 min read
'Community' Fans Rejoice: Yahoo Is Resurrecting the Axed NBC Comedy
Yahoo!

'Community' Fans Rejoice: Yahoo Is Resurrecting the Axed NBC Comedy

Yes, a sixth season of 'Community' is really happening -- and it could give Yahoo a leg up in the video programming game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin
Bitcoin

This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin

A multi-billion dollar TV titan just gave Bitcoin a huge, mainstream vote of confidence. Here's the scoop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
Internet TV

Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Ultimate in Laziness: New Ad Lets Hulu Users Instantly Order Pizza
Pizza Hut

Ultimate in Laziness: New Ad Lets Hulu Users Instantly Order Pizza

Later this year, Hulu will serve up a Pizza Hut commercial that allows viewers to order pizza within the ad.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read