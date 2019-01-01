My Queue

human capital

Growth Strategies

Investing In Human Capital Will Get The UAE Ready For An Innovation-Led Future

Dedicated investments in building a human empire have life-changing benefits.
Sahiba Sadana | 4 min read
Retain Your Talent: Avoid These Three HR Management Fallacies

High turnover is a bad sign for an organization, and managers should take pride in the number of departing talent they have succeeded in retaining.
Lahcen Haddad | 7 min read
5 Hacks to Know Before Launching a Human-Centric Tech Startup

No matter how tech focused your company may be, there still needs to be a focus on working with people.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Managing Staff Aspirations: Three Ways To Drive The Growth Of Both Your Human Capital And Your Company

Tactics a company can take to pursue both the goals of the business and its employees.
Suhail Al-Masri | 5 min read