human mind

Unleashing the Power of an Innovative Mind
Innovation

Unleashing the Power of an Innovative Mind

Research indicates that an innovative mind is not necessarily born, it can be developed through techniques of observing and thinking.
Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary | 6 min read
'Scopes For A Career In Psychology In India'

'Scopes For A Career In Psychology In India'

Psychology is the study of human mind and behavior and it has numerous applications in all walks of life - work, family, relationships, sports, industries and in organizational spaces.
Prateek Bhargava | 4 min read