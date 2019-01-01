My Queue

Humanitarian

Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Hint: It's saving lives.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
This Company's New Perk Is Sending Employees on International Trips

Its CFO shares her tips for how you can implement a similar program at your business.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
How to Embrace AI for Enacting Humanitarian Change

Artificial intelligence brings new opportunities for social change. Here are four steps for improving your startup's compassion quotient.
Gideon Kimbrell | 6 min read
How Forest Whitaker Is Supporting Sustainable Development

Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo spoke with actor Forest Whitaker about his involvement with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals campaign.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read