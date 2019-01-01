My Queue

HUMANS

Why Giving is an Excellent Way to Show Your Expertise and Talent
Giving

You can give your knowledge, expertise, time, love, compliments, smiles, kindness, and something more.
Pawan Kumar | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence- A Friend or Foe for Humans

After the machine revolution of 19thcentury, AI is the next big phenomenon in human civilization which will affect the global socio-economic condition.
Atul Rai | 4 min read