Humiliation

Company Culture

To Build a Resilient Culture Stop the Blaming and Shaming and Start Showing People Respect

Everything you're trying to accomplish with your team is much likelier to happen if people are emotionally safe.
Angela Kambouris | 6 min read
3 Ways Public Humiliation Made Me a Stronger Entrepreneur

A pitch gone horribly wrong at SXSW helped ground the founder of a solar energy company.
David Larson Levine | 5 min read