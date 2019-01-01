There are no Videos in your queue.
Humility
Ready For Anything
Supporting learning strengthens employee engagement, which sustains your firm when economic uncertainty looms.
Everyone can benefit from simple advice, no matter who they are.
Leaders who affirm their team's strengths and potential are rewarded with high performance and overall success.
Intuition is trustworthy after you have probed deeper to gain information and insight.
Believe it or not, if you weren't a jerk to begin with it could have the opposite effect.
Learning From Mistakes
You don't have to always learn the hard way but people seldom forget the lesson when they do.
Success
You'll never have enough billions to buy a new personality, so start improving the one you got for free.
Work Ethic
Hard work is necessary but not sufficient: Emphasize instead the 'ethic' part, if you want to elevate yourself and your brand to the highest level.
Ready For Anything
Sure, Wonder Woman is an Amazon, but she leads like the best female disrupters -- by taking the time to understand the people in her world.
Ready For Anything
Real leaders tell you how great their teams are. Posers tell you how great they are.
Ready For Anything
When it comes to success, too little narcissism can be just as pathological as too much.
Ready For Anything
Confidence enables you to act when things are uncertain. Humility enables you to correct when you've made the wrong move.
Ready For Anything
Failure is painful, but at least starting over is straightforward. Big success can be bewildering.
Success Strategies
Humility is often rewarded with loyalty while boastfulness more often generates resentment.
