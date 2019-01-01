There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Hummingbird
SEO
When it comes to SEO, Google is increasingly holding marketers accountable for creating quality content void of keyword or link-building scams.
With its new search algorithm, content, fonts and authorship have renewed focus.
'Hummingbird' brings big changes that could affect your site's traffic. Here are some tweaks you should implement.
Google's latest algorithm update changes the way the site interprets the way we search.
With Google's improved ability to understand the meaning of questions, business owners will want to produce more content that answers specific questions.
More From This Topic
Marketing
The update is the biggest change to the search engine in its 15-year history.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?