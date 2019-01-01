My Queue

Hunger Games

Booking a Trip? 4 Places to Go for a 'Fancation.' (Infographic)
Travel

Your favorite TV shows and movies can provide some vacation inspiration for your next trip.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
7 Crisis Lessons From 'The Hunger Games'

The dystopian series provides ample social commentary. In addition, we can learn a lot about crisis communications from the 'girl on fire.'
Beth Kuhel | 5 min read
'Hunger Games' Good for Business

Since its big-screen debut, 'The Hunger Games' has helped merchants hawk everything from nail polish to forest tours.
Sarah Max | 5 min read
Four Small-Business Lessons from 'The Hunger Games'

The fictional heroine Katniss Everdeen provides some survival tips for entrepreneurs.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read