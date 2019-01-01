My Queue

Hurricane Sandy

How Our Growing Tech Company Stayed Open During Hurricane María
Disaster Planning

How Our Growing Tech Company Stayed Open During Hurricane María

One key lesson: Have an 'apocalyptic' disaster plan in place before the winds start to blow.
Dolmarie Mendez | 8 min read
Hurricane Sandy, One Year Later (Infographic)

Hurricane Sandy, One Year Later (Infographic)

Here's a visual look at Hurricane Sandy's devastation and what's happened since.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
What Businesses Need to Know About Preparing, Coping and Recovering From Natural Disasters

What Businesses Need to Know About Preparing, Coping and Recovering From Natural Disasters

With the anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we've got the ultimate guide to help business owners like you prepare and navigate through future disasters, natural or not.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Hurricane Sandy and the Hard Lessons It Taught 3 Seafood Businesses

Hurricane Sandy and the Hard Lessons It Taught 3 Seafood Businesses

Locating a seafood restaurant by the water is a good idea, until a massive hurricane blows through. See how three hard-hit businesses are doing one year after the storm.
Cindy Augustine | 7 min read
Hurricane Sandy and Its Aftermath: By the Numbers

Hurricane Sandy and Its Aftermath: By the Numbers

See just how brutal last year's superstorm Sandy really was.
Diana Ransom | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Will Businesses Be Protected If Superstorms Like Sandy Strike Again?
Technology

Will Businesses Be Protected If Superstorms Like Sandy Strike Again?

Hard-hit cities have rolled out all sorts of business-recovery programs. We spoke with some of their mayors and small-business officials to get a peek at the details.
Neil Parmar | 5 min read
A Year After Sandy, Business Owners Living a New Normal
Entrepreneurs

A Year After Sandy, Business Owners Living a New Normal

Hurricane Sandy brought devastation to businesses in New York and New Jersey, in the process teaching business owners some valuable lessons. It even sparked a new startup.
Brian Patrick Eha | 7 min read
How a Beastie Boy's Food Truck Helped the Rockaways Rebuild After Hurricane Sandy
Entrepreneurs

How a Beastie Boy's Food Truck Helped the Rockaways Rebuild After Hurricane Sandy

Mike Diamond (aka the Beastie Boys' Mike D), celebrity chef Sam Talbot and designer/hotelier Robert McKinley address the continuing needs of the economically devastated New York beach community by transitioning their Rockaway Plate Lunch Truck from a relief effort into a sustainable business and mentoring program.
Melinda Newman | 3 min read
Jersey Shore Fire a Reminder of the Importance of Having a Tight-Knit Business Community
Growth Strategies

Jersey Shore Fire a Reminder of the Importance of Having a Tight-Knit Business Community

A devastating fire on the New Jersey boardwalk last week serves as a wakeup call to business owners everywhere.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
Hurricane Season Is Upon Us: How to Get Your Business Ready
Growth Strategies

Hurricane Season Is Upon Us: How to Get Your Business Ready

June 1 is the beginning of the 2013 hurricane season. Here are eight steps to get your business and employees prepared.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Six Months After Hurricane Sandy, Many Businesses Are Still Struggling to Recover
Growth Strategies

Six Months After Hurricane Sandy, Many Businesses Are Still Struggling to Recover

A look at how New York City businesses are getting back on their feet after the devastating impact of Hurricane Sandy.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
Encouraging Kids to Master Their Fears and Other Tips This Week
Entrepreneurs

Encouraging Kids to Master Their Fears and Other Tips This Week

How to instill entrepreneurial skills in your children, get through a disaster and more: our best tips of the week.
Brian Patrick Eha
6 Lessons from Small Businesses Damaged by Superstorm Sandy
Growth Strategies

6 Lessons from Small Businesses Damaged by Superstorm Sandy

The stories of three resilient entrepreneurs who used strength and resourcefulness to keep their businesses going after the storm.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
How to Create a Disaster Plan for Your Business
Growth Strategies

How to Create a Disaster Plan for Your Business

Here are seven ways to ensure you don't get left adrift if disaster strikes.
Nancy Mann Jackson | 5 min read
Small-Business Hiring, Sentiment Drops in November
Growth Strategies

Small-Business Hiring, Sentiment Drops in November

Superstorm Sandy's damage and fiscal cliff fears are reflected in weaker small-business job numbers.
Cheryl Winokur Munk