hurricanes

Climate Change

Major U.S. Study Says Unchecked Climate Change Will Shrink the Economy Significantly

President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Peter Page | 5 min read
4 Small Businesses (and 1 NFL Player) That Made a Huge Impact After Hurricane Harvey

If disaster hits your hometown, what could your business do?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
These 2 Franchisees in Puerto Rico Survived Hurricane Maria and Lived to Tell What They Learned

Edgardo Santiago and Luisaliz Rivera learned that 'community' is everything, along with communications and preparation.
Edgardo Beniquez Santiago and Luisaliz Rivera | 9 min read
How This Entrepreneur Turned Hurricane Harvey into an Incredible Breakthrough

Lorenzo Marquez and his family lost everything. Here's how this entrepreneur came roaring back.
Matt Mayberry | 9 min read