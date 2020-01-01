menu
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
search
person
insert_emoticon
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
clear
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Help Center
Entrepreneur Media Departments
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Hurun
Entrepreneurs
From Devita Saraf, The Only Woman, To Ritesh Agarwal,The Youngest; Here's India's Wealthiest Self-made Entrepreneurs Under 40
The total valuation of all the entrepreneurs mentioned in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020 is INR 44,900 crore which is a staggering 59 per cent increase from last year
Debarghya Sil
|
3 min read