Creating Your Own Ideal Temperature Zone Is a First-World Office Perk in a Far-Fetched Utopia
Creating Your Own Ideal Temperature Zone Is a First-World Office Perk in a Far-Fetched Utopia

Comfy aims to resolve co-worker disputes about temperature. But widespread adoption seems like a fantasy.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
This Franchise Knows Just How Cool (and Hot) It Is for a Woman to Own and Operate an HVAC Business

This Franchise Knows Just How Cool (and Hot) It Is for a Woman to Own and Operate an HVAC Business

Mandy Solis considers herself lucky to have had a mentor who 'never treated me differently because I was young or a woman.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Husband-and-Wife Franchise Team Are Playing It Cool With a Successful HVAC Business

This Husband-and-Wife Franchise Team Are Playing It Cool With a Successful HVAC Business

Ray and Tina Bramble are so successful that they won 2015's IFA's Franchisee of the Year Award.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
These Days, This HVAC Franchisee Is Cooling His Heels as a Successful Business Owner

These Days, This HVAC Franchisee Is Cooling His Heels as a Successful Business Owner

Derek Cole held a variety of jobs in HVAC before becoming a franchise owner in 2009.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read