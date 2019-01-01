My Queue

Hyatt

Millennial Social-Media Expert Explains Her Digital Strategies for Victoria's Secret, Hyatt, L'Oreal and More
Entrepreneur Network

Anna Schilawski talks about finding creative ways to capture consumers' attention with the help of social media.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Expert Explains What Makes the Best Logos So Good

Creating a logo can be the most critical branding step. Here, we critique and offer insight on the logos from some of the biggest brands.
Richard Feloni | 7 min read
Airbnb Could Be Joining the $10 Billion Valuation Club

The online home rental startup is reportedly in advanced talks to raise funding that would make it more valuable than some large hotel operators.
Laura Entis | 2 min read