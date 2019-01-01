My Queue

hyper local

How Hyper-local Service Providers have Caused a Paradigm shift in Festive Preparations
Digitization

How Hyper-local Service Providers have Caused a Paradigm shift in Festive Preparations

The millennial generation seeks hassle-free services that are easy to access and have a certain level of accountability
Saran Chatterjee | 3 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Left His New York Job To Start Up India

Why This Entrepreneur Left His New York Job To Start Up India

Providing a rich and exciting B2C experience for customers to discover new and exciting brands.
Samiksha Jain | 7 min read
Ramdev, The Baba of Business, Takes The Hyperlocal Route With Pluss

Ramdev, The Baba of Business, Takes The Hyperlocal Route With Pluss

Patanjali Ayurved ties up with Pluss delivery service.
Tripti Narain | 2 min read
Good news for nightcrawlers: Enjoy a safer nightlife now!

Good news for nightcrawlers: Enjoy a safer nightlife now!

With Happitoo, nightlife is now at your fingertips
Samiksha Jain | 6 min read
Eyeing foreign markets for expansion, GHV incubated start-up Lazylad bags $500K from global investors

Eyeing foreign markets for expansion, GHV incubated start-up Lazylad bags $500K from global investors

Swadha Mishra | 4 min read