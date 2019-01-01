My Queue

hyperlocal deals

EXCLUSIVE: India's Foodtech Unicorn Swiggy All Set to Test International Markets
Foodtech

The move only seems right for the company to also grow horizontally and compete with biggest rival Zomato internationally
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry

A major roadblock has been the segmentation of the market by the entry of bigger corporates with brick and mortar setups
Dr.Diwan Rahul Nanda | 3 min read
Gobbling Down The Meaty Pie

In the unorganized set up of the industry, dominated by local market mom-and-pop butcher shops and traders, quality is never an issue.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read
After B2C Grocery Space, Here's Why an Auto-Rickshaw Aggregator Is Diving into B2B Logistics

"There is no reason why the B2B logistics segment can't be cracked"
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Here's Why An Auto-Rickshaw Aggregator Acquired SabKuchFresh

"We expect to receive around 500-700 orders per day within a month, which will make us operationally profitable on a city level"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read

More From This Topic

'Solving common man's problems' – A cliché working well for startups
Startups

And startups will continue to do so because there are the huge number of issues that are looking for innovative solutions.
Samar Singla | 3 min read
Eyeing foreign markets for expansion, GHV incubated start-up Lazylad bags $500K from global investors
Startup Funding

Swadha Mishra | 4 min read
Zovi founders foray into on-demand hyperlocal space; aim to tap burgeoning online-to-offline market
Starting a Business

Swadha Mishra | 4 min read