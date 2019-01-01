My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hyperlocal Marketing

3 Things to Consider When Scaling Your Online Business
Scaling

3 Things to Consider When Scaling Your Online Business

Yes, you could go from zero to 60 in a matter of months, but faster isn't always smarter.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search

It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search

Think of it as GPS for inside your store. The largest retailers are implementing the technology but it's affordable for everybody.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses

Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses

The huge majority of retailers own just one store but consumers have few options for local gift cards. There is a big unmet demand.
Jason Wolfe | 4 min read
How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers

How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers

Some real-world examples of how companies have successfully used these tactics and how you can too.
Jeanne Hopkins and Jamie Turner | 5 min read
How Gowalla's Deal with Facebook Affects You

How Gowalla's Deal with Facebook Affects You

Facebook's recent hire of Gowalla's geosocial team may signal the launch of Timeline, sooner.
Mikal E. Belicove

More From This Topic

How to Get Started with Location-Based Marketing
Marketing

How to Get Started with Location-Based Marketing

Three tips for combining a consumer's interests and location in your mobile marketing efforts to help give your revenues a lift.
Jason Fell
To Find Local Customers, Use Local Resources
Marketing

To Find Local Customers, Use Local Resources

New study shows how the Internet is taking hold when it comes to local information, offering clues as to how marketing dollars might be better spent.
Mikal E. Belicove
A Shortcut for Building Mobile Local Guides
Technology

A Shortcut for Building Mobile Local Guides

TownWizard conjures up mobile travel guides for the nation's highways and the byways.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read