My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iBeacon

4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year
Mobile Payments

4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year

Smartwatches and beacons and telepathy, oh my!
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
3 Things to Consider When Building a Mobile Advertising Campaign

3 Things to Consider When Building a Mobile Advertising Campaign

The platform's magic lies in its immediacy – so build a campaign that capitalizes on it.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
'Smart Mannequins' Are Watching You, and Sending You Photos

'Smart Mannequins' Are Watching You, and Sending You Photos

In a bid to lure shoppers away from the Internet and back into brick-and-mortar stores, retailers are giving mannequins a high-tech upgrade.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test

McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test

If you're near a McDonald's in Columbus, Ga., get ready for coupons to start popping up on your iPhone.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
From Privacy to Connectivity, Bluetooth Is About to Get Some Serious Upgrades

From Privacy to Connectivity, Bluetooth Is About to Get Some Serious Upgrades

As billions of devices connect to the Internet of Things, 'Bluetooth 4.2' will offer new privacy features, faster data syncing and more.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal
Apple

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
NYC Orders Ad Firm to Remove Tracking Beacons Installed in Public Phone Booths
push notifications

NYC Orders Ad Firm to Remove Tracking Beacons Installed in Public Phone Booths

The city initially gave the ad firm its approval to install tracking beacons in old-fashioned phone booths but reversed course when the public was made aware of the project.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind
Big Data

Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind

Merchants will merge shoppers' physical and digital worlds, bringing an online data-driven strategy to storefronts
Puneet Mehta | 6 min read
This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers
Technology

This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers

Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Attention, Apple Shoppers: You're Being Followed
Technology

Attention, Apple Shoppers: You're Being Followed

Apple officially activated iBeacon on Friday, meaning customers in all 254 of its U.S. stores can be tracked and sent notifications as they shop.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read