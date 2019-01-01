My Queue

IBM

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)

Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever

4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever

Entrepreneurs building applications that solve problems in the cloud computing sphere should take very careful note.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
IBM Is Experimenting With a Cryptocurrency, Which It Says Is More Stable

IBM Is Experimenting With a Cryptocurrency, Which It Says Is More Stable

It's basically a blockchain-backed dollar -- but you can't convert your money to it (yet).
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Harvard's New Data Science Program Signals a Big Shift for Businesses

Harvard's New Data Science Program Signals a Big Shift for Businesses

Data science informs entrepreneurs in a way that listening to their gut just can't.
Kirill Eremenko | 6 min read
IBM CEO Explains Why Trump Strategy and Policy Forum Called It Quits

IBM CEO Explains Why Trump Strategy and Policy Forum Called It Quits

Read Ginni Rometty's letter to employees explaining why the group concluded it could 'no longer serve the purpose for which it was formed.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read

More From This Topic

IBM Signals End of Telecommuting Craze
Remote Workforce

IBM Signals End of Telecommuting Craze

Remote workers are strong proof that talking face to face is the best communication technology.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
IBM Promises to Hire Americans as Tech Executives Set to Meet Trump
Jobs

IBM Promises to Hire Americans as Tech Executives Set to Meet Trump

IBM Chief Executive Ginni Rometty is one of more than a dozen U.S. executives serving on an advisory council that Trump has formed to consult him on job creation.
Reuters | 3 min read
IBM, Google and Others to Unveil New Data Interface to Take on Intel
IBM

IBM, Google and Others to Unveil New Data Interface to Take on Intel

The open interface will help corporate and cloud data centers to speed up big data, machine learning, analytics and other emerging workloads.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google, Facebook and Other Tech Titans Form 'Partnership on AI'
Artificial Intelligence

Google, Facebook and Other Tech Titans Form 'Partnership on AI'

Apple, however, is missing from the list.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer
Innovation

The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer

Entrepreneur took a behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S. Open and met a diehard rackethead named Watson.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
IBM's Watson Won Jeopardy, But Can It Win Business from Banks?
IBM

IBM's Watson Won Jeopardy, But Can It Win Business from Banks?

People familiar with the matter say IBM has offered presentations of its software to banks including Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley.
Reuters | 5 min read
IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls
Patents

IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls

Every tech company around is probably paying money to IBM based entirely on its massive patent portfolio.
John C. Dvorak | 4 min read
IBM Just Made a Powerful Research Tool Available to Everyone for Free
IBM

IBM Just Made a Powerful Research Tool Available to Everyone for Free

A new quantum computing project is available to play with online.
Jonathan Vanian | 4 min read
Apple Shows Us It's Hard to Be Innovative When You're on Top. But Does it Really Matter?
Growth Strategies

Apple Shows Us It's Hard to Be Innovative When You're on Top. But Does it Really Matter?

The iPhone maker is no longer the scrappy upstart it was in the early 2000s. Now, it's the most valuable company in the world.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Not So Great Deal: IBM Whacks Groupon With Lawsuit
Lawsuits

Not So Great Deal: IBM Whacks Groupon With Lawsuit

The tech giant said it has warned the site before.
Reuters | 1 min read