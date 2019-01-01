My Queue

Will the Next Threat to Consumer Privacy Target the WHOIS Protocol?
Will the Next Threat to Consumer Privacy Target the WHOIS Protocol?

Someone's gotta protect the last vestiges of consumer privacy online.
Hari Ravichandran | 5 min read
Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million

Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million

The online retailer reportedly outbid Google and two other companies that had their eye on the new and valuable generic top-level domain.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
The Expanding Number of Domain Names Has Benefits From .App to .Zone

The Expanding Number of Domain Names Has Benefits From .App to .Zone

A vast increase in available suffixes will benefit businesses niche and large, as well as a few billion Internet users who don't speak English.
Ray King | 4 min read
Identity Crisis -- Your Website Name Isn't Available

Identity Crisis -- Your Website Name Isn't Available

An unhappy sign you really did come up with the perfect URL is somebody else registered it already. Here are three options for getting your good name back.
Mike Templeman | 2 min read
City-Specific Domain Names to Be a Boon for Local Business Owners

City-Specific Domain Names to Be a Boon for Local Business Owners

New web addresses with endings such as .london and .nyc will amplify the online presence of local businesses.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

What's the .Deal with the ICANN 'Reveal Day' and the New Domain Names?
What's the .Deal with the ICANN 'Reveal Day' and the New Domain Names?

A look at the pros and cons of acquiring a new top-level domain name.
Mikal E. Belicove