Ice Cream Nation

El chef que conquista a la Generación Z con helados 'instagrameables'
Historias Entrepreneur

El chef que conquista a la Generación Z con helados 'instagrameables'

Con más de 20 sabores, opciones healthy, ingredientes premium, la elaboración al momento y propuestas totalmente visuales Ice Cream Nation conquista a la generación Z. Ya tiene cuatro sucursales y ha vendido hasta 1000 unidades en un día.
Érika Uribe | 6 min read