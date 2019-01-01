My Queue

What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Cybersecurity
What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Cybersecurity

Forty-five percent of small business owners have been attacked -- without knowing.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This Startup Thinks Your Password Sucks -- And It's Doing Something About It

This Startup Thinks Your Password Sucks -- And It's Doing Something About It

Authy, a two-step authentication startup, wants to usher companies and consumers alike into the next stage in online security
Laura Entis | 4 min read
China-Backed Hackers May Have Infiltrated Apple's iCloud

China-Backed Hackers May Have Infiltrated Apple's iCloud

The hackers are said to have intercepted data and potentially gained access to passwords, iMessages, photos and contacts.
Reuters | 3 min read
With iOS 8 Update, Apple Will No Longer Provide User Data to Police

With iOS 8 Update, Apple Will No Longer Provide User Data to Police

The vast record of information stored on Apple devices will only be available to users who possess a four-digit passcode.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Celebrity-Hacking Scandal Is a Rude Wake-Up Call on Cloud Security

The Celebrity-Hacking Scandal Is a Rude Wake-Up Call on Cloud Security

As business owners, you have to take responsibility to protect your sensitive documents and photos.
John Ackerly | 4 min read

Why the Naked Celeb Photo iCloud Hack Should Make You Nervous
Why the Naked Celeb Photo iCloud Hack Should Make You Nervous

How an unknown hacker reportedly broke into dozens of celebrities' iCloud accounts and snatched naked images of them, plus how you can protect your iCloud account.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
New iOS 8 Feature Can Help You Find a Lost iPhone, Is Also Kind of Creepy
New iOS 8 Feature Can Help You Find a Lost iPhone, Is Also Kind of Creepy

Lost your phone? Bummer. But Apple has one more way for you to locate it.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
12 Ways to Get the Most Out of Apple's iCloud
12 Ways to Get the Most Out of Apple's iCloud

From syncing lists to using Photo Stream, here's what you should be doing on the popular online storage system.
Kevin Smith
Three Reasons Apple's iCloud Isn't Ready for Business
Three Reasons Apple's iCloud Isn't Ready for Business

While the popular cloud service can be handy for personal use, it lacks some essential functionality that can be critical for entrepreneurs.
Jonathan Blum
The iCloud is a virtual storage service offered by Apple that stores users’ data, such as photos, emails, documents, passwords, videos and more. Data security for iCloud became a concern in 2014 when various celebrities’ iCloud accounts were hacked into and their contents were leaked.   