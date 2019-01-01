My Queue

How to Turn Your Good Idea Into a Great One
How to Turn Your Good Idea Into a Great One

A former Silicon Valley VC leads this course on fool-proof idea validation.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years

Epic Provisions, owned by the food giant, took credit for creating a buffalo meat and dried fruit bar, but Native Americans have been eating it for hundreds of years. Another company also debuted a similar product years before.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Here's How the Entrepreneur Behind Carvana Got the Idea That's Revolutionizing the Way We Buy Cars

Here's How the Entrepreneur Behind Carvana Got the Idea That's Revolutionizing the Way We Buy Cars

'If nobody thinks you're crazy, you probably aren't on to anything truly novel.'
Patrick Carone | 9 min read
The Entrepreneur Behind Popchips Hopes to Have Another Hit With Rice Made From Vegetables

The Entrepreneur Behind Popchips Hopes to Have Another Hit With Rice Made From Vegetables

Keith Belling's RightRice, made of lentils, chickpeas and peas, will be available today nationwide on Amazon and at Whole Foods stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
100 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

100 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

There are many obstacles to starting your own business, but money isn't always one of them.
John Rampton | 15+ min read

To Get Your Team Brainstorming Great Ideas, Start With Crazy
To Get Your Team Brainstorming Great Ideas, Start With Crazy

Remember, great ideas can come from anywhere.
Shayla Callis | 6 min read
5 Steps to Create an Idea-Generating Culture
5 Steps to Create an Idea-Generating Culture

No matter where you are as a business, you'll need a culture that you can rely on to generate innovative ideas.
Risto Siilasmaa | 5 min read
What Do You Do When You Have Too Many Ideas?
What Do You Do When You Have Too Many Ideas?

Kentech CEO Kenneth Coats says his biggest challenge has been simplifying processes.
BizCast | 1 min read
Great Opportunities Don't Have 'Great Opportunity!' in the Subject Line
Great Opportunities Don't Have 'Great Opportunity!' in the Subject Line

Don't just jump on the bandwagon of the next big thing.
Scott Belsky | 6 min read
5 Science-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity
5 Science-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity

These tips could revolutionize your approach to new ideas.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Elon Musk's Name Can Get You Locked Out of Twitter, and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO
Elon Musk's Name Can Get You Locked Out of Twitter, and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO

The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and SolarCity is quite the enigma.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
How Do You Get People to Believe in Your Business? Tell a Good Story.
How Do You Get People to Believe in Your Business? Tell a Good Story.

A lot of people have good ideas -- but it's often those with the best stories who are able to set themselves apart.
Jyoti Bansal | 6 min read
30 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal the Books That Changed Their Lives
30 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal the Books That Changed Their Lives

These founders tell us about the books that influenced their way of thinking about life and work.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company

Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
The Best Entrepreneurs Are Dreamers Who Can Match Their Vision With Reality
The Best Entrepreneurs Are Dreamers Who Can Match Their Vision With Reality

It's your job to think big, but you need to fit your big ideas into the framework of a successful business.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read