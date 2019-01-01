There are no Videos in your queue.
Ideas
Business Ideas
A former Silicon Valley VC leads this course on fool-proof idea validation.
Epic Provisions, owned by the food giant, took credit for creating a buffalo meat and dried fruit bar, but Native Americans have been eating it for hundreds of years. Another company also debuted a similar product years before.
'If nobody thinks you're crazy, you probably aren't on to anything truly novel.'
Keith Belling's RightRice, made of lentils, chickpeas and peas, will be available today nationwide on Amazon and at Whole Foods stores.
There are many obstacles to starting your own business, but money isn't always one of them.
Ideas
Remember, great ideas can come from anywhere.
Ideas
No matter where you are as a business, you'll need a culture that you can rely on to generate innovative ideas.
Ideas
Kentech CEO Kenneth Coats says his biggest challenge has been simplifying processes.
Opportunity
Don't just jump on the bandwagon of the next big thing.
Creativity
These tips could revolutionize your approach to new ideas.
Elon Musk
The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and SolarCity is quite the enigma.
Storytelling
A lot of people have good ideas -- but it's often those with the best stories who are able to set themselves apart.
20 Questions
These founders tell us about the books that influenced their way of thinking about life and work.
Leadership Strategy
Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Vision
It's your job to think big, but you need to fit your big ideas into the framework of a successful business.
