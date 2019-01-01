ideation
Entrepreneurship
Failure always exists as a variable quotient but no statistical number can ever guarantee a success rate
How do you ensure that your company keeps innovating and pushing boundaries? Organisations like Google believe in a free marketplace of ideas where the most innovative projects flourish through a kind of natural selection.
To prepare for the welcoming of your own creation, crafting a business plan draws parallel with the checklists parents prepare to welcome their newborn
Recent Harvard report suggests that cost of consumer attention has increased seven to nine folds in the past two decades
A people's person is what Kharge can be called, as he approaches the start-ups by asking for updates just like a regular venture capitalist or fund.
