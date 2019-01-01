ideation

Myths vs. Reality of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Failure always exists as a variable quotient but no statistical number can ever guarantee a success rate
Aditya Malik | 5 min read
How to Embody Google's Free Marketplace of Ideas

How do you ensure that your company keeps innovating and pushing boundaries? Organisations like Google believe in a free marketplace of ideas where the most innovative projects flourish through a kind of natural selection.
GG van Rooyen | 4 min read
How Setting up a Start-up is Like Giving Birth to a Baby

To prepare for the welcoming of your own creation, crafting a business plan draws parallel with the checklists parents prepare to welcome their newborn
Natasha Lorraine Menezes | 5 min read
How To Create Impactful Content For Brand Marketing

Recent Harvard report suggests that cost of consumer attention has increased seven to nine folds in the past two decades
Jignesh Maniar | 4 min read
Providing an Ecosystem for Ideation

A people's person is what Kharge can be called, as he approaches the start-ups by asking for updates just like a regular venture capitalist or fund.
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read