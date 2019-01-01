There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
If I Knew Then
If I Knew Then
'We underestimated how a couple of extra people can change the outcome of a company.'
Despite making thousands in revenue and having an engaged customer base, Josh Reeves hated his company. He decided he needed to make a change.
Stephanie Horbaczewski, the co-founder and CEO of StyleHaul, dishes on the importance of finding a both mentor and a 'hitting partner.'
I try to make it no longer 'if' we will do something, but 'when' and 'how.'
The co-founder of the growing ecommerce company reflects on making mistakes and trusting your gut.
More From This Topic
If I Knew Then
The longtime friends explain how the camaraderie and inspiration of their fellow entrepreneurs is a wellspring of motivation.
If I Knew Then
Tatarko initially launched her home design company with her husband as a side project. Now it is reportedly valued at more than $2 billion.
If I Knew Then
The seasoned venture capitalist offers his advice for starting up lean with the long view in mind.
If I Knew Then
Saujani is on track to educate 10,000 students by the end of 2015.
If I Knew Then
The entrepreneur believes that if people just focus on being excellent to each other, good things will come their way.
If I Knew Then
The 'Shark' and real-estate mogul never let an obstacle keep her from her goals.
If I Knew Then
'If you have something that you believe in, it doesn't matter what other people think.'
If I Knew Then
The cosmetics company founder Essie Weingarten reflects on the obstacles and triumphs of growing a business.
If I Knew Then
Ben Chestnut, the email-marketing service's co-founder and CEO, lays out the philosophy that influences every part of his company.
If I Knew Then
The tech entrepreneur and investor explain how he keeps anxiety at bay and his eye on the prize.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?