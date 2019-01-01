There are no Videos in your queue.
IFA
Franchisees
The IFA agreed to drop its opposition to a bill backed by franchisee and labor organizations.
The Service Employees International Union launched a franchisee-focused initiative, as the International Franchise Association reaffirms franchisees' satisfaction with the system.
As the joint employer battles causes waves throughout the franchise industry, a new Tennessee law affirms franchisor and franchisee employees as separate entities.
Oral arguments on the preliminary injunction to prevent Seattle's minimum wage hike start today.
Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
More From This Topic
Franchises
The International Franchise Association predicts a solid 2015 for franchised businesses, though regulatory battles loom.
Franchise
The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Franchise
The International Franchise Association claims Seattle's new minimum wage law discriminates against franchisees, and says it's all one labor union's fault.
Minimum Wage
The International Franchise Association filed for an injunction preventing Seattle from enacting the new minimum wage law in its present state.
Minimum Wage
Outraged that the new law holds them to stricter rules than small-business owners, franchise owners are fighting back with a lawsuit and full-page ad in the 'Seattle Times.'
Minimum Wage
The International Franchise Association is filing a lawsuit opposing Seattle's plan, which forces franchises to adopt a $15 minimum wage in three years.
GrowthCon
From answering "why franchising?" to facing the future of the industry, here's what to expect at Entrepreneur's Growth Conference's franchising panel.
Growth Strategies
The International Franchising Association predicts that franchise growth and job creation will outpace the wider economy in 2014.
Franchises
The franchise industry created over 15,000 new jobs in September, according to the ADP National Franchise Report.
Franchises
This nifty infographic breaks down the state of the franchise economy in terms of jobs, growth, policy and what to expect in the coming year.
