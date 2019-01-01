My Queue

IIM

Microsoft and Walmart Join Hands Against Amazon & Flying Taxis Take a Step Closer to Reality: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
How This College Fest Attracted the Best Student Talent in India

IIM Rohtak's annual fest Infusion'18 saw participaton from more than 20 premier institutes
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
These #6 Indian, State-led Incubators are Helping Start-ups Kick off

Almost every business school has taken a step forward in forming an incubation center for aspiring student entrepreneurs, geared up to build their own start-ups.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
IIM Culture: Alumni Reveal What Makes It a Breeding Ground for Industry Bigwigs

IIM alumni talk about their experience at the institute and how it has helped them hone their entrepreneurial skills
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Spotting Entrepreneurs is a Fairly Multi-faceted Process Says IIM Professor

Several students also take up project courses aimed at validating their business models or designing a go-tomarket strategy for their planned ventures
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Last Minute Tips Before Writing CAT
Education

Keep these last minute tips in mind in order to save you from pressure situations:
Rahul Rai | 3 min read
Placement Blues: What Ivy-League Colleges Should Keep In Mind Prior To the Next Recruitment Season
startup hiring

"Ask the companies to discuss their current financials and risks during the Pre-Placement Presentation"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
10 Reasons Why Graduates Prefer Getting Hired By A Startup
startup hiring

The moment you hear about a startup a huge pay package and stock options comes to your mind!
Satyam Sinha | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why Startups Are Successful In Attracting Graduates In India
startup hiring

"Graduates should be wary of the word Unicorn"
Joby Joseph | 4 min read
Move Over Me-Too Ventures, This Academic Incubator Values Uniqueness
Incubators

"We do not incubate ventures that are adopting a "proven business model" from elsewhere in the world to India"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Does An A-League Institute Guarantee Entrepreneurial Success?
Young Entrepreneur

An A-league institute gives you access to the best of netowrks
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read