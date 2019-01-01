My Queue

iit madras

This College Summit Had it All for Budding Entrepreneurs
Events

This College Summit Had it All for Budding Entrepreneurs

IIT Madras had recently organized E-Summit – their annual flagship event focused entirely on young entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This IIT-M Student Detected The Need of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Industry

This IIT-M Student Detected The Need of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Industry

The start-up has built the world's first sensor that can monitor the performance of pipelines in real-time at high temperatures for a long range to avoid defects and corrosion.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read