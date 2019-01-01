My Queue

IKEA

7 Mission Statements That Inspire You to Buy


7 Mission Statements That Inspire You to Buy

A clear, no-frills vision statement explains why your business exists and why people can feel good working for you and buying from you.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Ikea Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars

Ikea Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars

Plus, Chipotle launches a mentoring program and J. Crew sets up shop on Amazon.
Venturer | 1 min read
Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today

Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ikea's Billionaire Founder

5 Things You Didn't Know About Ikea's Billionaire Founder

Ingvar Kamprad, the world's eighth richest person, died at 91 on Jan. 27.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Ikea Is Asking Women to Pee on This Ad, and We've Got Questions

Ikea Is Asking Women to Pee on This Ad, and We've Got Questions

The magazine ad is aimed at pregnant women, in case you're wondering.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line


Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line

The question is who is going to assemble it?
This Dog's Life | 4 min read
Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?


Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?

Plus, A UK-based health service startup raises $26.1 million and IKEA is looking for startups to join its Bootcamp program.
Venturer | 2 min read
These 2 Graphs Explain the Retail 'Apocalypse'


These 2 Graphs Explain the Retail 'Apocalypse'

Brick-and-mortar stores can't beat the convenience of online shopping, and they shouldn't try. Customers come through their doors for something else.
Mike Mallazzo | 6 min read
Ikea $5 Serving Bowl Is a Fire Risk


Ikea $5 Serving Bowl Is a Fire Risk

Putting objects that are flammable in a shiny metal bowl out in the sun results in an inevitable bowl of fire.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Ikea Designers Using Mars Simulator for Ideas Understand a Secret About Creativity


Ikea Designers Using Mars Simulator for Ideas Understand a Secret About Creativity

Pretending you're someone else or somewhere else can help you think more creatively.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
This New $2,145 Handbag Looks Oddly Similar to Ikea's 99 Cent Shopping Bag


This New $2,145 Handbag Looks Oddly Similar to Ikea's 99 Cent Shopping Bag

If you're on the market for a new handbag, you might want to think twice before dropping some serious cash.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking


IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking

Dubbed 'Delaktig,' the new range of modular goods is expected to launch in 2018.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case


IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case

Two U.S. toddlers died in separate 2014 incidents when MALM dressers fell on them. A 22-month-old boy was killed this year in a similar incident.
Reuters | 1 min read
How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business


How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business

A brainstorm turned Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, from a mail-order business owner into an entrepreneur who turned the furniture industry upside down.
Richard Koch | 8 min read
IKEA Recalls 36 Million Chests, Dressers After Six Deaths


IKEA Recalls 36 Million Chests, Dressers After Six Deaths

Tipped-over furniture or television sets kill a U.S. child every two weeks, according to U.S. commission.
Reuters | 2 min read