Illegal Market

LA Cracks Down on Its Massive Black Market. Will It Be Enough?
Illegal Market

LA Cracks Down on Its Massive Black Market. Will It Be Enough?

The city has aggressively gone after unlicensed, illegal cannabis businesses, filing misdemeanor charges against more than 500 people and shutting down 105 illegal cannabis businesses. But the authors think they could go farther.
 aBIZinaBOX Inc. and Jordan S. Zoot, CPA | 5 min read