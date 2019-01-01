There are no Videos in your queue.
art exhibits
An insurgency of digital art, whether musical or visual or both, invades traditional art museums and your phone, too.
Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Don't get caught on the wrong side of history. Plan your next steps now.
Finding or creating the right images to illustrate your brand's story can be just as much work as crafting your message.
Images, data, quotes and storytelling are important.
More From This Topic
Women in Business
Jessica Abo sits down with Gail Tifford to talk about #SeeHer, a new initiative to drive a more accurate portrayal of women and girls in media and advertising.
Facebook
Facebook begins testing new tools in India to give privacy-conscious individuals more control over who can download and share their profile photos.
Branding
What's in a name? Everything: A vibrant brand is what keeps a prospective customer interested long enough to view your offerings.
Content
Images and videos are the most direct, cost effective and simple way to engage an audience.
Social Media
There are two basic steps to boosting your marketing image -- finding images and then customizing them.
Social Media
Spice up your visual content with these simple design hacks.
Crisis Management
Having an airtight crisis response plan in place can help mitigate even the worst disaster.
NASA
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory took a photo of the sun every 12 seconds on July 6th, and the results aren't quite what you'd expect.
Branding
Branding is the sum of everything you do. When you are launching your business, invest the time and money to put the image you want in the market.
An entrepreneur's
image is extremely important. Whether you're pitching to investors or meeting with clients, demonstrating professionalism is vital and it often starts with how you look. An entrepreneur's personal image also reflects his or her business, thus having an image consistent with the brand is important to business development.
