Image

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology
art exhibits

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology

An insurgency of digital art, whether musical or visual or both, invades traditional art museums and your phone, too.
Eran Halevy | 4 min read
Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too

Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too

Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Leonard Sherman | 7 min read
4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company

4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company

Don't get caught on the wrong side of history. Plan your next steps now.
Constance Aguilar | 4 min read
Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.

Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.

Finding or creating the right images to illustrate your brand's story can be just as much work as crafting your message.
Jeff Rojas | 8 min read
4 Techniques Pros Use to Make Their Content Fascinating

4 Techniques Pros Use to Make Their Content Fascinating

Images, data, quotes and storytelling are important.
Mike Taylor | 6 min read

An entrepreneur's image is extremely important. Whether you're pitching to investors or meeting with clients, demonstrating professionalism is vital and it often starts with how you look. An entrepreneur's personal image also reflects his or her business, thus having an image consistent with the brand is important to business development. 