#7 Women Who Made India Shine on the Overseas Shores of Business

#7 Women Who Made India Shine on the Overseas Shores of Business

Here are 7 women who meant and felt business like no one and paved a path for women entrepreneurship on the foreign shores!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Uber Loses Over $1 Billion & Netflix Works on Cheaper Plan for Asia: 4 Things to Know Today

Uber Loses Over $1 Billion & Netflix Works on Cheaper Plan for Asia: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
IMF Chief Urges Central Banks to Open Doors for Digital Currency

IMF Chief Urges Central Banks to Open Doors for Digital Currency

Christine Lagarde urged central banks all over the world to explore this idea that is bringing a new dimension to the FinTech revolution
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Sun of Growth Shining Upon India More Than Ever, According to IMF Reports

Sun of Growth Shining Upon India More Than Ever, According to IMF Reports

According to the recent Regional Economic Outlook (Asia and Pacific) report by IMF, India will be the fastest growing economy followed by Bhutan and Bangladesh
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read
A Look at the Words Adding Volume to the #MeToo Wave

A Look at the Words Adding Volume to the #MeToo Wave

Here's what the world's most powerful and celebrated voices have to say about the #MeToo campaign
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate
Growth Strategies

IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate

IMF said India's growth is expected to rebound to 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in FY 2019-20
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Four Reasons Why the Indian Stock Market is Witnessing a Bull Run
Indian market

Four Reasons Why the Indian Stock Market is Witnessing a Bull Run

'Nifty's 11000 mark is just a milestone and not an end of the journey'
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read