imitation

What Entrepeneurs Could Learn From Trying to Write Poetry
What Entrepeneurs Could Learn From Trying to Write Poetry

Find a work rhythm that enhances productivity and pleasure.
Jennifer Janechek | 7 min read
3 Truths Wise Entrepreneurs Learned the Hard Way

3 Truths Wise Entrepreneurs Learned the Hard Way

The path to success begins with confidence that you have what it takes to succeed.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Why Originality Is Overrated

Why Originality Is Overrated

Inspiration needs smart action for an idea to get traction.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
What Your Great Idea Is Missing

What Your Great Idea Is Missing

Don't confuse originality with value.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
You Don't Need Disruptive Technology to Be a Success, Iteration Works Too

You Don't Need Disruptive Technology to Be a Success, Iteration Works Too

It can be tough selling a whole new concept, so consider following the lead of another company and making improvements.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read

If You Fry It, They Will Come. Cronuts and the Business Case for Imitation.
If You Fry It, They Will Come. Cronuts and the Business Case for Imitation.

This hybrid dessert trend created opportunity across the country. We explain what the Cronut's success can teach you.
Rosemary Lane | 5 min read