5 Things 'Crazy Rich Asians' Teaches Us About Pursuing Our Passions
5 Things 'Crazy Rich Asians' Teaches Us About Pursuing Our Passions

I related to Rachel's struggle to balance her American sensibilities with traditional Asian values.
Vickie Gould | 8 min read
For Immigrants, America Was, Is and Always Will be Great

For Immigrants, America Was, Is and Always Will be Great

Some of the most enthusiastic Americans weren't born in America.
Doe Deere | 5 min read
The 5 Most Important Questions to Consider Before Beginning Your Entrepreneurial Journey

The 5 Most Important Questions to Consider Before Beginning Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Grit and taking calculated risks are the essentials if you are to achieve anything notable.
Megha Hamal | 6 min read
American Immigrants Are Twice as Likely to Become Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.

American Immigrants Are Twice as Likely to Become Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.

Finding value in change and diversity is one of the great qualities of being either -- or both -- an immigrant and an entrepreneur.
Tae Hoon (Steve) Kim | 5 min read
The Immigrant Edge: How Immigrant Millionaires Succeed in Business

The Immigrant Edge: How Immigrant Millionaires Succeed in Business

No matter the economy, competition or lack of resources, immigrant entrepreneurs always seem to thrive.
Bedros Keuilian | 7 min read

3 Green Card Alternatives to the EB-5 Program for Immigrant Entrepreneurs
3 Green Card Alternatives to the EB-5 Program for Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Sometimes the most well-known path to permanent residence for entrepreneurs is not always the quickest or easiest.
Michael Boshnaick and Melissa Vasquez | 7 min read
The 5 Advantages You Have If You're an Immigrant Entrepreneur
The 5 Advantages You Have If You're an Immigrant Entrepreneur

Half of the most highly valued technology companies were founded by first-generation immigrants.
Desmond Lim | 5 min read
7 Core Characteristics Successful Immigrants Have in Common That All Entrepreneurs Need
7 Core Characteristics Successful Immigrants Have in Common That All Entrepreneurs Need

It's no accident that immigrants represent a significant percentage of new businesses in the U.S.
Alan Taylor | 4 min read
How This Immigrant Created a Successful Marketing Agency
How This Immigrant Created a Successful Marketing Agency

The entrepreneurial spirit translates across cultures.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
True Grit: How Immigrants and Veterans Are Reshaping American Entrepreneurship
True Grit: How Immigrants and Veterans Are Reshaping American Entrepreneurship

These two groups have more in common than you might think.
Sylvia Gaenzle | 12 min read
Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue
Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue

The only problem is that the rule assigns foreign-born U.S. entrepreneurs "parole" status, and they must then scramble to stay here.
Denise C. Hammond | 6 min read
Immigrant-entrepreneurs: America's Greatest Asset
Immigrant-entrepreneurs: America's Greatest Asset

Immigrants "get the job done," as a laudatory moment in the hit show "Hamilton" phrases it.
Vincent Kitirattragarn | 7 min read
4 Companies Profiting From Trump's Unpopularity
4 Companies Profiting From Trump's Unpopularity

You can send tiny gloves to the president.
Nadya Khoja | 4 min read
How the Restaurant Industry Is Reacting to the 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest
How the Restaurant Industry Is Reacting to the 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest

Businesses big and small are making statements and taking action.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Robert Herjavec to Immigrant Entrepreneurs: 'People Don't Care About Your Color, Religion or Sex. They Care About the Value You Add.'
Robert Herjavec to Immigrant Entrepreneurs: 'People Don't Care About Your Color, Religion or Sex. They Care About the Value You Add.'

You might never 'fit in,' the Croatian-born self-made multi-millionaire says. That's OK. Focus on what really matters instead.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read