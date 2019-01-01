My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Impact Investing

Why I Turned Down $10 Million Even Though Our Company Was Nearly Broke
Social Entrepreneurship

Why I Turned Down $10 Million Even Though Our Company Was Nearly Broke

Building networks of trust is key for social entrepreneurs.
Randy Paynter | 5 min read
The Founder of One of Tesla's First Institutional Investors Explains Why Social Impact Is So Important to Her Strategy

The Founder of One of Tesla's First Institutional Investors Explains Why Social Impact Is So Important to Her Strategy

Nancy Pfund and DBL Partners have made big business of the double bottom line.
Alice | 1 min read
Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business

Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business

If your company depends on abundant natural resources, supporting environmental causes is smart business -- but it's also so much more.
Leigh Perkins, Jr | 8 min read
To Make Investors Care About The Environment Show Them the Money!

To Make Investors Care About The Environment Show Them the Money!

Making money will always be top of mind for most business owners, but there is a movement towards a double or triple bottom line.
Ed Sappin | 6 min read
How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors

How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors

It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why Measuring Social Impact Matters to Investors
Impact Investing

Why Measuring Social Impact Matters to Investors

Here are five ways startups can integrate an impact agenda and established companies can measure social impact in new ways.
Josh Cohen | 6 min read
Don't Just Make a Difference. Make a Difference for the Better.
Success

Don't Just Make a Difference. Make a Difference for the Better.

Making a difference for the better is my driving force today and it has never let me down.
Bob Duggan | 5 min read
For This Financial Group, Sustainability Is a Must-Have Strategy
Impact Investing

For This Financial Group, Sustainability Is a Must-Have Strategy

Equilibrium Capital invests in green businesses to bring in greenbacks.
David Bank | 6 min read
This Woman Might Be the Most Successful Impact Investor You've Never Heard Of
Impact Investing

This Woman Might Be the Most Successful Impact Investor You've Never Heard Of

How New York-based Sari Miller is making a difference around the world.
David Bank | 6 min read
How One Startup Accelerator Is Giving Social Impact a Spotlight
Impact Investing

How One Startup Accelerator Is Giving Social Impact a Spotlight

From crowdfunding legal defenses to helping immigrants and ex-cons, Venture Capital allows fledgling business the chance to develop and help underserved populations.
Dennis Price | 4 min read
Do Good or Make Money? Why It's Not Even a Question.
Impact Investing

Do Good or Make Money? Why It's Not Even a Question.

Leading entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders explain what impact investing is and why you should care.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
This Group Aims to Level the Playing Field for Men and Women Business Owners Around the World
Impact Investing

This Group Aims to Level the Playing Field for Men and Women Business Owners Around the World

Root Capital evaluates business on 8 metrics to ensure gender equality, and the results help businesses and communities at large.
Jenny Griffin | 6 min read
How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps
Impact Investing

How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps

The handicraft website is making waves as it forges its own path.
Dennis Price | 6 min read
This Firm Keeps Capital Flowing to Micro-Entrepreneurs
Impact Investing

This Firm Keeps Capital Flowing to Micro-Entrepreneurs

MicroVest is making investors comfortable while making a social impact at the same time.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
Why Bill Gates Is Backing Impact Entrepreneurs in India
Impact Investing

Why Bill Gates Is Backing Impact Entrepreneurs in India

The Microsoft founder is joining other successful business leaders in supporting the Unitus Seed Fund. Here's why.
David Bank | 5 min read
Impact Investing

The Case Foundation and ImpactAlpha present Profiles of Impact -- Investments Driving Social Change, an effort to spotlight the growing number of entrepreneurs who have launched businesses that deliver both a financial and social return. These businesses have explicit goals to create a positive difference in the world, tackle big social challenges and strategies to measure their impact. We’re also highlighting the investors and funds that understand the importance of providing capital and rewarding scalable models that sustain growth for this new class of companies.

Profiles of Impact highlights a selection of companies, impact ventures, funds and investors that are part of the burgeoning impact investing space. Impact investing can grow substantially over the next decade as the $100 trillion global markets seek a new class of mission-driven businesses. A groundswell of entrepreneurs recognize the opportunity for business to tackle big social challenges -- resulting in the creation of companies like Warby Parker, Happy Family, Greyston Bakery, SolarCity, Living Goods, AFRIPads Ltd, d.light, Maya Mountain Cacao and Revolution Foods.

On this hub, you will read profiles on these companies and many more. We look forward to sharing their successes with the Entrepreneur community.