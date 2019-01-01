My Queue

Import Export Business

2-Step Process to Marketing Your Import/Export Business
Marketing Strategies

2-Step Process to Marketing Your Import/Export Business

Find out how you can convince prospective clients that they have a product worth importing or exporting and that your company can be the one to help.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
3 Types of Insurance You Need for Your Import/Export Business

3 Types of Insurance You Need for Your Import/Export Business

Get the lowdown on the specific types of insurance you need to protect your import/export business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Hiring the Perfect Sales Rep for Your Export Business

Hiring the Perfect Sales Rep for Your Export Business

Finding the right person to represent your company overseas isn't hard if you follow our guide to finding, interviewing and hiring a sales rep.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 9 min read
4 Online Marketing Tactics to Advertise Your Import/Export Business

4 Online Marketing Tactics to Advertise Your Import/Export Business

With these four methods, marketing your import-export business is just a click away.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Major Players You'll Work With When Running an Import/Export Business

The Major Players You'll Work With When Running an Import/Export Business

Before you dive in and launch an import/export business, find out just who and what agencies you'll need to work with to make your business a success.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read

More From This Topic

FDA Bans Some Cilantro Imports After Finding Feces and Toilet Paper in Fields
FDA

FDA Bans Some Cilantro Imports After Finding Feces and Toilet Paper in Fields

The polarizing plant has been causing stomach illness outbreaks.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Iowa's Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Prompts Mexico to Ban Imported Poultry, Eggs
Food

Iowa's Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Prompts Mexico to Ban Imported Poultry, Eggs

Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. chicken and one of several countries who have enacted restrictions over the last month.
Reuters | 2 min read
How to Find Products for Your Import Business
Startup Kit

How to Find Products for Your Import Business

How can you locate goods you'd like to import to sell to markets here in the United States? Here are six ways to track down the products you're hoping to sell in the U.S.
Entrepreneur Press and Krista Turner | 5 min read
The Ins and Outs of Shipping as an Exporter
Startup Kit

The Ins and Outs of Shipping as an Exporter

Here's a basic primer on the shipping terms and logistics you need to be familiar with when you own an exporting business.
Entrepreneur Press and Krista Turner | 5 min read
How to Ship Documents for Your Import/Export Business
Startup Kit

How to Ship Documents for Your Import/Export Business

As an importer or exporter, you need to know how each link in the shipping chain functions. Here's the lowdown on what all those terms on the shipping forms mean.
Entrepreneur Press and Krista Turner | 6 min read
Get Your Imported Goods Through Customs
Startup Kit

Get Your Imported Goods Through Customs

As an import business owner, it's important to know the four basic steps for getting your foreign products through customs.
Entrepreneur Press and Krista Turner | 5 min read
How the U.S. Government Can Help with Your Export Business
Startup Kit

How the U.S. Government Can Help with Your Export Business

Because exports give the U.S. economy a big charge, government agencies are happy to help you sell just about anything to foreign markets. Here are the government resources available to you.
Entrepreneur Press and Krista Turner | 5 min read
Obama Inks Executive Order to Streamline Import and Export Process for Businesses
Growth Strategies

Obama Inks Executive Order to Streamline Import and Export Process for Businesses

President Obama moved to reduce bureaucratic processes from ‘days to minutes' for small and medium-sized businesses who export American-made goods and services.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Startups Eschew the Made in America Label
Growth Strategies

Startups Eschew the Made in America Label

For a variety of reasons, some U.S.-based startups are choosing to source their companies' products overseas. Doing so, however, comes at a price. Here's how three young founders are making it work.
Cindy Augustine | 6 min read
Thinking About Doing Business Internationally? Tips for Handling Multiple Currencies
Finance

Thinking About Doing Business Internationally? Tips for Handling Multiple Currencies

Large multinational companies have entire teams dedicated to mitigating the risk that comes with doing business internationally. Here is what small-business owners can do to protect against currency fluctuations.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read