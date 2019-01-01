There are no Videos in your queue.
Import Export Business
Marketing Strategies
Find out how you can convince prospective clients that they have a product worth importing or exporting and that your company can be the one to help.
Get the lowdown on the specific types of insurance you need to protect your import/export business.
Finding the right person to represent your company overseas isn't hard if you follow our guide to finding, interviewing and hiring a sales rep.
With these four methods, marketing your import-export business is just a click away.
Before you dive in and launch an import/export business, find out just who and what agencies you'll need to work with to make your business a success.
More From This Topic
FDA
The polarizing plant has been causing stomach illness outbreaks.
Food
Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. chicken and one of several countries who have enacted restrictions over the last month.
Startup Kit
How can you locate goods you'd like to import to sell to markets here in the United States? Here are six ways to track down the products you're hoping to sell in the U.S.
Startup Kit
Here's a basic primer on the shipping terms and logistics you need to be familiar with when you own an exporting business.
Startup Kit
As an importer or exporter, you need to know how each link in the shipping chain functions. Here's the lowdown on what all those terms on the shipping forms mean.
Startup Kit
As an import business owner, it's important to know the four basic steps for getting your foreign products through customs.
Startup Kit
Because exports give the U.S. economy a big charge, government agencies are happy to help you sell just about anything to foreign markets. Here are the government resources available to you.
Growth Strategies
President Obama moved to reduce bureaucratic processes from ‘days to minutes' for small and medium-sized businesses who export American-made goods and services.
Growth Strategies
For a variety of reasons, some U.S.-based startups are choosing to source their companies' products overseas. Doing so, however, comes at a price. Here's how three young founders are making it work.
Finance
Large multinational companies have entire teams dedicated to mitigating the risk that comes with doing business internationally. Here is what small-business owners can do to protect against currency fluctuations.
