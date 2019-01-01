My Queue

Imposter Syndrome

Social Media

7 Symptoms of Poor Social Media Hygiene

The monster that emerges from you when posting on social media is fraying of the fabric of society. Cut it out!
Brian Jones | 6 min read
Busy Philipps Shares the Mindset That Pushed Her to Success

The actress, author and television host shared her thoughts on social media, impostor syndrome and success in an exclusive interview.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The Emotional Roller Coaster of Entrepreneurship

Getting control of your emotions is a superpower.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
11 Fears Every Entrepreneur Must Overcome

It wouldn't be an adventure if it wasn't scary.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Female Founders Need to Stop Self-Sabotaging

Being an entrepreneur is hard enough for women without us throwing in those extra self-inflicted hurdles along the way.
Leslie Feinzaig | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneur Mindset

4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success

You're neither perfect nor fatally flawed, regardless what the voice in your head is telling you.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
Technology

How to Fake It Till You Make It in Tech

Just remember: Take a breath, don't be afraid to be honest, ask questions or rely on the knowledge you already have to wing it.
Skillcrush | 6 min read
Success

The 10 Mental Traps on Your Road to Success

There are far too many real obstacles to success for you to waste time on what's in your head and nowhere else.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
The Biggest Productivity Killer for Women That No One Talks About

You don't need another productivity hack or app to get back to business.
Jaclyn Mellone | 6 min read
Imposter Syndrome

How to Once and for All Rid Yourself of Career-Imposter Syndrome at Work

The solution to imposter syndrome for competent people is to get in touch with reality.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How I Overcame Imposter Syndrome and Became the Leader I Was Meant to Be

I kept following my dad's advice to 'fail forward.'
Tiffany Pham | 4 min read
Procrastination

Tackling Procrastination: What to Do When You're Just Not Ready to Get Started

The very moment when we think we're not ready is precisely the moment that we are.
Amber Rae | 7 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Successful Entrepreneurs Beat Imposter Syndrome by Doing the Work Anyway

Building a business requires a lot of grunt work. Tacking what you are certain you can do builds confidence for the things that are a stretch.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Imposter Syndrome

One Simple Tip to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

Improve the way you think of yourself and grow your confidence.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
Imposter Syndrome

12 Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Imposter Syndrome

It's more common than you think.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read