impresión 3d

Él fabricará unas piernas más ágiles y fuertes que las tuyas
Emprendedores 4.0

Utilizando manufactura digital. Concepto 3D atiende a corporativos y pymes que requieren desde un prototipo o moldes hasta herramientas y refacciones, todo a un costo accesible de 120 pesos por hora de impresión.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 7 min read
Cómo montar un centro de impresión 3D

Las industrias automotriz, aeroespacial y médica son los principales usuarios de esta tecnología, que también comienza a ganar adeptos entre otros profesionistas y la población en general.
Érika Uribe | 15+ min read