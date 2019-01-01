My Queue

3 Things Improv Comedy Taught Me About Starting a Business
3 Things Improv Comedy Taught Me About Starting a Business

On stage or in business, it's curtains if you fail to empathize with your audience.
Robert J. Moore | 6 min read
Stumped? Ways 3 Companies Boost Creativity

Routine can be a creativity killer. These three companies break the cycle.
Margaret Littman | 2 min read
Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.

There are five interesting parallels between these two worlds that can help your staff close deals.
Joe Hyrkin | 5 min read
How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business

Winning an audience and scoring new business have much in common. Here are seven lessons to take from the stage to the boardroom to add value to any team.
Janelle Blasdel | 6 min read