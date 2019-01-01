My Queue

Improvements

Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.
Personal Improvement

Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.

Ask how you can improve yourself on a daily basis.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Like Comics? You'll Love This New Android Feature Announced at Comic-Con

Like Comics? You'll Love This New Android Feature Announced at Comic-Con

You can now enlarge just the speech bubbles by tapping them on your Android device.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The Surprising Places These Boutique Hoteliers Found Opportunity

The Surprising Places These Boutique Hoteliers Found Opportunity

Boutique hoteliers check into America's smaller cities.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Twitter Makes Following Accounts Easier With New Connect Tab

Twitter Makes Following Accounts Easier With New Connect Tab

The social network launched the new feature to attract more users.
Reuters | 1 min read
How Ag-Tech Ripened Into a Growing Market

How Ag-Tech Ripened Into a Growing Market

As the market grows for better farm data, VC firms are seeding new developments.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read

Facebook Just Added New Features for Businesses
Facebook

Facebook Just Added New Features for Businesses

The social network isn't just for reposting animal pictures and inspirational quote memes anymore.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Coming Soon: A Facebook 'Dislike' Button
Facebook

Coming Soon: A Facebook 'Dislike' Button

Mark Zuckerberg (finally) announced the development today during a Town Hall Q&A.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Instagram Adds New Features to Direct Messaging
Instagram

Instagram Adds New Features to Direct Messaging

The improvements include threaded messaging.
Nicole Lee | 2 min read
Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs
Google Chrome

Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs

Customers have been waiting for this.
Claire Groden | 2 min read
Apple's Latest Experiment Means You May Never Have to Listen to Your Voicemails Again
Siri

Apple's Latest Experiment Means You May Never Have to Listen to Your Voicemails Again

Apple is testing a new service that would allow Siri to transcribe your voicemails into text messages.
James Cook | 3 min read
5 Simple Ways You Can Add Hours To Your Day
Productivity

5 Simple Ways You Can Add Hours To Your Day

Here are a few ways you can increase your reading and viewing speed, so you have extra hours to develop new skills, deepen relationships or just get an extra edge in your career.
Michael Simmons | 5 min read
To Succeed as an Entrepreneur, Focus on the 5 Golden Priorities
Priorities

To Succeed as an Entrepreneur, Focus on the 5 Golden Priorities

Running a business is all about making decisions. Keep in mind what is most important and the better option will be easier to recognize.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
When in Startup Mode, Embrace Speed! Speed! Speed!
Startup Advice

When in Startup Mode, Embrace Speed! Speed! Speed!

You may be tempted to move ahead carefully and slowly. Here's why you should do the opposite.
Hiroshi Mikitani | 2 min read
Today's Wearables Suck and Why Tomorrow's Won't
Next Big Thing

Today's Wearables Suck and Why Tomorrow's Won't

Despite challenges, wearables are starting to gain traction. But when will they have mainstream appeal?
Eddy Lee | 6 min read