In-flight Video

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment
Entertainment

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment

Five reasons JetBlue's Mint is the most fun you'll have at 35,000 feet.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
AT&T Thinks It Can Provide Seamless Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet

AT&T Thinks It Can Provide Seamless Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet

The telecommunications company said that by late 2015, it would build a new air-to-ground network based on 4G LTE, creating a better wireless experience on continental flights.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Delta (And We) Aren't Afraid to Love the 1980s

Delta (And We) Aren't Afraid to Love the 1980s

Alf, Devo and side ponytails: A new in-flight safety video is so rad, we want to be gagged with a spoon.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read