"My Startup Is A Reflection Of Who I Am" - Stefania Brunori, Founder, Yoginfinity
Women Entrepreneurs

Yoginfinity Founder Stefania Brunori on why TECOM Group's in5 is a perfect platform to launch a startup business in Dubai.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Being An Entrepreneur Can Make You A Happier Person

Researchers suggest that "the autonomy enjoyed by 'being one's own boss' more than compensates entrepreneurs for the hardships otherwise associated with self-employment."
The in5 Team | 5 min read
Startup Taka Solutions Wants To Spread Responsible Consumption Using Green Tech

Taka Solutions founder and Managing Director Charles Blaschke on his startup's mission to reducing energy consumption, entrepreneurship in UAE, and representing the GCC region on the global competition The Venture.
Pamella de Leon | 11 min read
Five Minutes with Entrepreneur Raki Phillips, Co-founder of SugarMoo

SugarMoo comes with a promise that you can order any of its desserts online, have it delivered anywhere in Dubai in 90 minutes or less
Pamella de Leon | 5 min read
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Leslie Mallart, Founder, Dubai Confidential

Founded by 36-year-old Leslie Mallart, Dubai Confidential is a lifestyle website geared towards helping expat women "discover and explore hidden gems around the UAE."
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read

Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Ali Abdel Hafiz, Founder, iSolarWorkx
Entrepreneurs

Ali Abdel-Hafiz talks about his passion for renewable energy, education and entrepreneurship.
Pamella de Leon | 5 min read
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Dany El Eid, Founder, Pixelbug
Entrepreneurs

From Back to the Future to augmented reality, three co-founders launched pixelbug, a tech company developing advanced augmented reality applications.
Pamella de Leon | 7 min read
Melltoo Marketplace And in5 Host Instagram Entrepreneurship Event For Homegrown UAE Talents
Online Business

If you're interested in using Instagram for your business, this event would be beneficial for you.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read