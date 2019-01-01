My Queue

inclusión financiera

Village Capital busca a las startups más innovadoras en materia de salud e inclusión financiera
Convocatorias emprendedores

En conjunto con Citibanamex, PayPal y BlackRock, Village Capital ofrece un programa de tres meses dedicado a preparar a startups para inversión culminará en una oferta de inversión de USD $75,000
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
El tamaño del mercado potencial fintech y la inclusión financiera

México es el segundo peor puesto dentro de los países que integran la OCDE en cuanto a cultura financiera.
Iván Vázquez Islas | 4 min read
Fintech: la respuesta a la inclusión financiera

Existen muchas razones por las cuales una persona está excluida del sistema financiero formal, y una de ellas es la "exclusión voluntaria".
Gerardo Obregón | 5 min read