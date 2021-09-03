Signing out of account, Standby...
INCmty2021
HEINEKEN Green Challenge rewards 3 entrepreneurs who seek to boost the field
Darin Olien, American businessman and co-host on the popular Netflix documentary series "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" served as part of the all-star jury.
HEINEKEN Green Challenge premia a 3 emprendedores que buscan impulsar al campo
Darin Olien, empresario estadounidense y coanfitrión en la popular serie documental de Netflix "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" participó como parte del jurado estelar.
The Best Business Hacks From Leaders Who Want To Succeed In The Fickle World
Darin Olien, superfood expert, Brad Field, renowned entrepreneur, Jeff Abbot, specialist in the international startup ecosystem and Chris Yei, writer, investor and entrepreneur shared their knowledge.
Los mejores Business Hacks de líderes que quieren triunfar en el mundo voluble
Darin Olien, experto en superalimentos, Brad Field, el reconocido empresario, Jeff Abbot, especialista en el ecosistema de las startups a nivel internacional y Chris Yei, escritor, inversionista y emprendedor compartieron sus conocimientos.
INCmty kicks off next week, the largest entrepreneurial festival in Latin America!
Canada joins as a guest country, to strengthen business exchange and generate business opportunities between both regions.
¡La próxima semana arranca INCmty, el festival emprendedor más grande de Latinoamérica!
Canadá se suma como país invitado, para fortalecer el intercambio empresarial y generar oportunidades de negocios entre ambas regiones.
How to participate in the INC B-Challenge and win an accumulated bag of up to 80,000 pesos
The INC B-Challenge is an intensive entrepreneurial experience to generate the first technology-based projects.
Cómo participar en el INC B-Challenge y ganar una bolsa acumulada de hasta 80,000 pesos
El INC B-Challenge es una experiencia emprendedora intensiva para generar los primeros proyectos de base tecnológica.
Students and entrepreneurs! This call is looking for projects that will transform the future
If you created a technological development that can revolutionize the industry and / or the market, make it known at INC Prototype!
¡Estudiantes y emprendedores! Esta convocatoria está buscando proyectos que transformarán el futuro
Si creaste un desarrollo tecnológico que puede revolucionar la industria y/o el mercado, ¡dalo a conocer en el INC Prototype!
Steps to register your startup to the INC Accelerator and access prizes of more than 100,000 pesos
Do you have a business and want to connect it to innovative initiatives and the best of the global entrepreneurial ecosystem? Then this call is for you.
Pasos para inscribir a tu startup al INC Accelerator y acceder a premios de más de 100 mil pesos
¿Tienes un negocio y quieres conectarlo a iniciativas innovadoras y a lo mejor del ecosistema emprendedor mundial? Entonces esta convocatoria es para ti.