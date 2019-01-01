My Queue

Incorporate

Family Businesses

Keepin' it in the Family: How to Structure a Business With Your Closest Relatives

Family-run companies need structure and careful planning. Your relationships and success depend on it.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
A Breakdown of the Tax Implications of an S Corporation

The deadline is quickly approaching for existing companies to claim S corporation tax treatment.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
The Many Variables to Consider When Choosing In Which State to Incorporate

States differ widely in fees, taxes and, in the case of Delaware, their court systems.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Think Incorporating Will Protect Your Personal Assets? Not in These Cases.

Although you should definitely seek legal status for your business, these 6 scenarios could cost you big.
Nellie Akalp | 6 min read
3 Tips to a Speedy Launch

Student entrepreneur Karim Abouelnaga discusses how he managed to start up quickly and efficiently.
Karim Abouelnaga | 4 min read