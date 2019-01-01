My Queue

Incorporate a Business

multiple business

There are advantages and disadvantages to structuring multiple business, and lots of ways to do it wrong.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
A Business Name vs. a Trademark: Do You Know the Difference?

One gives you protection in your state only; the other gives protection in all 50.
Nellie Akalp | 4 min read
Keepin' it in the Family: How to Structure a Business With Your Closest Relatives

Family-run companies need structure and careful planning. Your relationships and success depend on it.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
A Breakdown of the Tax Implications of an S Corporation

The deadline is quickly approaching for existing companies to claim S corporation tax treatment.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
The Many Variables to Consider When Choosing In Which State to Incorporate

States differ widely in fees, taxes and, in the case of Delaware, their court systems.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Incorporation

The pros and cons of sole proprietorships, LLCs, S Corps and C Corps.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Legal

Although you should definitely seek legal status for your business, these 6 scenarios could cost you big.
Nellie Akalp | 6 min read