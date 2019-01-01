My Queue

incubation

How the Telangana Government is Pushing Innovation Through Incubation
How the Telangana Government is Pushing Innovation Through Incubation

Government of Telangana has been able to push the start-ups to take the first step towards entrepreneurship, here's how
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
A Brief History of 'Investability DNA' in Incubation and Acceleration

In order to understand how to build a great incubator or accelerator, you need to understand the problem being solved in the first place
Alex Prather | 6 min read
What Metrics Makes a Successful Incubator?

Incubators must set a combination of success metrics which is relevant and in tandem with the objectives
Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain | 4 min read
How Virtual Incubation is the Preferred Choice for Most Start-ups

The concept can become a one-stop platform for entrepreneurs from India to connect with global mentors
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Here's India's Top #46 Technology Incubators

While start-ups and investments went through restructuring, the mentorship and support ecosystem has only gone from strength to strength
Sandeep Soni | 14 min read

What Venture Factory Looks For In a Startup
Investments

What Venture Factory Looks For In a Startup

Operational knowledge is a must.
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
'empoWer' India's 1st Accelerator Programme For Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

'empoWer' India's 1st Accelerator Programme For Women Entrepreneurs

The programme aims to create a strong funnel of women entrepreneurs who can become fundable while offering them the right resource at the right time.
Sunil Pol | 5 min read