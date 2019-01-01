My Queue

Independence Day

The Founders' 5 Timeless Lessons for Entrepreneurs
Independence Day

The Founders' 5 Timeless Lessons for Entrepreneurs

We live in a nation that celebrates small business and encourages people to create an idea and make it their own.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Sage Advice for Entrepreneurs From America's Greatest Risk Takers

Sage Advice for Entrepreneurs From America's Greatest Risk Takers

These quotes from five signers of the Declaration of Independence show their wisdom lives on.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Entrepreneurship

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Entrepreneurship

The Declaration of Independence reminds us why going out on your own is a worthwhile endeavor.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
This Business Has Been Fiercely Independent Since 1776

This Business Has Been Fiercely Independent Since 1776

The owners of Connecticut's Griswold Inn explain why staying family-owned is their plan for business -- for the next 100 years.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Crazy B---- Tea Wins Our Independence Day Video Contest

Crazy B---- Tea Wins Our Independence Day Video Contest

We asked readers to send in their videos describing the moment they declared their independence as business owners and then put them to a vote.
Laura Lorber

More From This Topic

Why Entrepreneurs Celebrate 'Independent's Day'
Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Celebrate 'Independent's Day'

On this Fourth of July holiday, small business owners share why they're grateful to be calling their own shots.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
Ready to Declare Your Independence? A Seven-Point Checklist
Starting a Business

Ready to Declare Your Independence? A Seven-Point Checklist

How to tell when it's time to say good-bye to the steady paycheck.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
Help Us Celebrate Independence Day: Vote for Your Favorite Video
Starting a Business

Help Us Celebrate Independence Day: Vote for Your Favorite Video

Readers sent in short videos describing the moment they declared their independence. What's your top pick?
Laura Lorber
How One Family Business Stays Independent
Growth Strategies

How One Family Business Stays Independent

For six generations, the Gruccis have built a multimillion dollar fireworks business while keeping ownership in the family.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
When Was Your Independence Day?
Starting a Business

When Was Your Independence Day?

Help us celebrate Independence Day. Send us a video describing the moment you decided to start your own business. The Entrepreneur.com community will vote on favorites through the July 4th weekend.
Laura Lorber