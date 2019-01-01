My Queue

Independent Contractors

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Freelancers

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal

Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Brent Messenger | 5 min read
The Art of Knowing When to Hire and When to Contract

The Art of Knowing When to Hire and When to Contract

Employees are for important tasks that aren't going away. Hire good contractors when you need to get finished with something in particular.
Miles Jennings | 7 min read
The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering

The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering

The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
How 'Unconventional' Workers Can Be the Answer to Your Company Culture Woes

How 'Unconventional' Workers Can Be the Answer to Your Company Culture Woes

Offering freelance positions at your company is no longer about worker desperation but worker convenience.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Those Who Talk About It and Those Who Be About It

Those Who Talk About It and Those Who Be About It

Posers think entrepreneurship is glamorous. Real entrepreneurs know the gritty work of keeping a business open and a payroll met is anything but.
William Bauer | 4 min read

4 Reasons to Consider Contractors Before Full-Time Employees
Hiring

4 Reasons to Consider Contractors Before Full-Time Employees

Learn to leverage independent contractors for greater productivity and stability in your business.
Candace Sjogren | 4 min read
10 Ways to Keep Your Contractors Happy Without Paying More
Independent Contractors

10 Ways to Keep Your Contractors Happy Without Paying More

There ways to keep your contractors happy without paying them more so they continue to produce quality work.
Due | 7 min read
This Ride-Hailing Service for Kids Unlocks Opportunities for Drivers
Growth Strategies

This Ride-Hailing Service for Kids Unlocks Opportunities for Drivers

HopSkipDrive aims to eliminate scheduling sacrifices for busy households by providing safe and dependable rides for minors.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
How Uber and Lyft Get Drivers on the Road on Busy Nights Like New Year's
Uber

How Uber and Lyft Get Drivers on the Road on Busy Nights Like New Year's

Because they can't assign shifts to workers, ride-hailing companies use a variety of incentives to lure out their contract workers.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
3 Ways to Keep Employees Productive at Home
Work From Home

3 Ways to Keep Employees Productive at Home

Giving employees the space and time to maintain a healthy work-life balance keeps people from feeling micromanaged.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
What New York City's New Freelancer Law Means for All Small Businesses
Freelancers

What New York City's New Freelancer Law Means for All Small Businesses

Will New York's freelancer rights bill spread to other cities? Stay tuned.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy
Gig Workers

Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy

Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
4 Legal Documents You Need to Review Before 2017
Legal Issues

4 Legal Documents You Need to Review Before 2017

A simple review of your files now can avoid serious headaches next year.
Kendra Stephen | 3 min read
Wanted: Creative Solutions to Shape a Workable Future
The Future of Work

Wanted: Creative Solutions to Shape a Workable Future

Changes in the world economy drag us all into new roles and unfamiliar arrangements. Some go kicking and screaming, while others see the answer to their prayers.
Marina Gorbis | 5 min read
An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek
Workplace trends

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read