Independent Contractors
Freelancers
Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Employees are for important tasks that aren't going away. Hire good contractors when you need to get finished with something in particular.
The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
Offering freelance positions at your company is no longer about worker desperation but worker convenience.
Posers think entrepreneurship is glamorous. Real entrepreneurs know the gritty work of keeping a business open and a payroll met is anything but.
More From This Topic
Hiring
Learn to leverage independent contractors for greater productivity and stability in your business.
Independent Contractors
There ways to keep your contractors happy without paying them more so they continue to produce quality work.
Growth Strategies
HopSkipDrive aims to eliminate scheduling sacrifices for busy households by providing safe and dependable rides for minors.
Uber
Because they can't assign shifts to workers, ride-hailing companies use a variety of incentives to lure out their contract workers.
Work From Home
Giving employees the space and time to maintain a healthy work-life balance keeps people from feeling micromanaged.
Freelancers
Will New York's freelancer rights bill spread to other cities? Stay tuned.
Gig Workers
Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Legal Issues
A simple review of your files now can avoid serious headaches next year.
The Future of Work
Changes in the world economy drag us all into new roles and unfamiliar arrangements. Some go kicking and screaming, while others see the answer to their prayers.
Workplace trends
Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
